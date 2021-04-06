NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Arroyo, take a step forward.

The Boston Red Sox infielder will bat leadoff and play second base Tuesday night at Fenway Park in the team’s second of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Behind Arroyo, the rest of the Red Sox batting order and lineup is unchanged from Monday’s 11-2 win over the Rays.

Arroya made his 2021 debut Sunday in Boston’s loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He went 1-3 from the ninth spot in the batting order. Two days later, he replaces Kiké Hernández at second base and in the leadoff spot.

Martin Perez is Boston’s starting pitcher.

Tyler Glasnow will start for the Rays.