Christian Arroyo, take a step forward.
The Boston Red Sox infielder will bat leadoff and play second base Tuesday night at Fenway Park in the team’s second of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Behind Arroyo, the rest of the Red Sox batting order and lineup is unchanged from Monday’s 11-2 win over the Rays.
Arroya made his 2021 debut Sunday in Boston’s loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He went 1-3 from the ninth spot in the batting order. Two days later, he replaces Kiké Hernández at second base and in the leadoff spot.
Martin Perez is Boston’s starting pitcher.
Tyler Glasnow will start for the Rays.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN.
Here are the expected full lineups for Monday’s game between the Red Sox and Rays:
RED SOX (1-3)
Christian Arroyo, 2B
Alex Verdugo, CF
J.D. Martinez, DH
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Rafael Devers, 3B
Christian Vazquez, C
Marwin Gonzalez, 1B
Hunter Renfroe, RF
Franchy Cordero, LF
Martin Perez, LHP
RAYS (2-2)
Yandy Diaz, 1B
Randy Arozarena, RF
Mike Brosseau, 2B
Manuel Margot, CF
Brandon Lowe, LF
Willy Adames, SS
Francisco Mejia, DH
Kevin Padlo, 3B
Mike Zunino, C
Tyler Glasnow, RHP