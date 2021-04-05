Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Franchy Cordero Gets Start In Left Field

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and Rays are set for the first game of a three-game set at Fenway Park.

Boston, perhaps already in a must-win scenario, is coming off a series sweep at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles. Red Sox manager Alex Cora will send right-hander Nick Pivetta to the mound for the series opener, while Tampa skipper Kevin Cash will hand the ball to righty Michael Wacha.

As for the lineups, struggling slugger Bobby Dalbec will sit for the Red Sox with Marwin Gonzalez filling in at first. Gonzalez, who along with Alex Verdugo made history Sunday, will start at a different position for the fourth straight game.

Hunter Renfroe and Franchy Cordero both are back in the outfield after beginning Sunday’s game on the bench. Both players are hitless to begin their Red Sox careers. Christian Vazquez will bat sixth and catch Pivetta, who will make his third start for the Red Sox since arriving in Boston last summer via trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Tampa’s starting nine features Randy Arozarena who, of course, starred for the Rays last fall during their run to the World Series. The rookie will bat third, sandwiched between Austin Meadows and Brandon Lowe.

Wacha will make his first start in a Rays uniform.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch on NESN.

Here are the expected full lineups for Monday’s game between the Red Sox and Rays:

RED SOX (0-3)

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Alex Verdugo, CF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Franchy Cordero, LF



Nick Pivetta, RHP

RAYS (2-1)

Yoshi Tsutsugo, 1B

Austin Meadows, DH

Randy Arozarena, LF

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Manuel Margot, RF

Joey Wendle, 3B

Willy Adames, SS

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Mike Zunino, C

Michael Wacha, RHP

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images