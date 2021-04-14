NESN Logo Sign In

Will Kiké Hernández be the spark that keeps the Boston Red Sox burning hot at the expense of the Minnesota Twins?

The center fielder returns to the top of Boston’s batting order for the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader at Target Field. The Red Sox beat the Twins 3-2 earlier to extend their winning streak to eight. Hernandez started Game 1 on the bench and entered late in the game as a pinch hitter and center fielder. He starts Game 2 and will patrol the same position in the outfield.

Christian Vazquez also returns to the starting lineup. He’ll replace Kevin Plawecki as catcher and bat sixth. First baseman Bobby Dalbec will bat eighth.

Eduardo Rodriguez is Boston’s starting pitcher and he seeks a second win in as many outings this season. The Twins will counter with José Berríos.

First pitch is set for 5:25 p.m. ET and can be seen on NESN.