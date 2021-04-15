Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineups: Garrett Richards Starts For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

Can the Boston Red Sox make it 10 straight?

After losing the first three games of the season, the Sox have rattled off nine straight victories, and they’ll look to hit the double-digit mark Thursday afternoon in their series finale with the Minnesota Twins.

J.D. Martinez gets the afternoon off, with Franchy Cordero serving as the designated hitter and batting eighth. The red-hot Alex Verdugo will play left field, with KikÃ© HernÃ¡ndez in center and Hunter Renfroe in right.

Christian Arroyo replaced Marwin Gonzalez at second base, with the former beginning his day on the bench. Arroyo will hit sixth.

Christian Vazquez bats fifth and will catch Sox starter Garrett Richards, who will be opposed by Michael Pineda.