The Boston Red Sox intend to keep rolling in the face of a first-time foe in the Minnesota Twins and on the back of an unexpected delay.

The teams will play Tuesday afternoon at Target field in the opening game of their four-game set. They were supposed to play Monday, but the game was postponed in the wake of the Daunte Wright shooting. Boston and Minnesota will make up the postponed game Wednesday as part of a double header.

Martin Perez will start Tuesday for the Red Sox in his second outing of the season. He won 10 games for the Twins in 2019 and will be keen to outmatch his former club and help Boston extend its winning steak to seven games.

Minnesota lefty J.A. Happ will oppose Perez and the Red Sox.

As for the lineups, Kiké Hernández will play center field and bat leadoff with Christian Arroyo manning second base. Christian Vazquez will bat sixth and handle the catching duties.

First pitch from Target Field is set for 2:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on NESN.

Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Twins game.

RED SOX (6-3)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Alex Verdugo, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Martin Perez, LHP (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

TWINS (5-4)

Byron Buxton, CF

Kyle Garlick, RF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Mitch Garver, C

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Willians Astudillo, 3B

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Luis Arraez, LF

J.A. Happ, LHP (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images