Red Sox Vs. White Sox Game 1 Lineups: Tanner Houck Makes Second Start Of Season

The Red Sox and the White Sox will play two Sunday at Fenway Park.

Boston in Game 1 of the doubleheader will give the ball to Tanner Houck, who was appointed as the club’s 27th man for the twin bill. The early afternoon contest will mark Houck’s second start of the season. The 24-year-old impressed in his 2021 debut — two earned runs allowed over five innings with eight strikeouts — but he was saddled with a loss against the Baltimore Orioles.

Houck will be opposed by 2015 American League Cy Young award winner Dallas Keuchel, who owns a 6.43 ERA through three starts (14 total innings).

As for Boston’s lineup, Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec return to the starting nine after sitting out Saturday’s series opener. Renfroe will bat sixth and play right field, while Dalbec will man first base and bat eighth. Kevin Plawecki will do the catching for Houck.

Here are the full lineups for Game 1 of the Red Sox-White Sox doubleheader: