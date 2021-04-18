Red Sox Vs. White Sox Game 2 Lineups: Both Teams Making Changes For Nightcap

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora was displeased with the amount of mistakes his team made Sunday afternoon, but the Boston Red Sox won’t have to wait long to right their wrongs.

The Sox and Chicago White Sox will meet Sunday evening for the second contest of their doubleheader at Fenway Park. Chicago won the first contest 3-2.

MartÃ­n PÃ©rez will be on the mound for the Red Sox, opposite Michael Kopech, who, along with Yoan Moncada, went to the White Sox in the trade that brought Chris Sale to Boston.

As for the lineups, the Red Sox are keeping the changes to a relative minimum. Christian VÃ¡zquez will catch PÃ©rez, while Marwin Gonzalez takes over at first for Bobby Dalbec. Franchy Cordero will draw in for Christian Arroyo, with Cordero playing left and Enrique HernÃ¡ndez slotting in at second.

Tony La Russa is shuffling things up for Chicago. Tim Anderson will be replaced at short by Danny Mendick, with Zack Collins playing catcher after Yasmani Grandal got the day game. Andrew Vaughn replaces Jake Lamb in left, while Nick Madrigal takes over for Adam Eaton. With Eaton out, Leury Garcia plays left, while Madrigal plays second.