J.D. Martinez will retake his place in the Boston Red Sox batting order, and the runs might continue to flow.

The Boston slugger will bat third Saturday afternoon when the Red Sox take on the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave Martinez an off day Thursday, and the weather gave him additional rest Friday — the Boston-Chicago series opener was postponed due to rain. Martinez is tied for the major-league lead in RBI’s with 16 and doubles with seven. His contributions have helped the Red Sox become MLB’s highest-scoring team this season.

Marwin Gonzalez also returns to the Red Sox lineup. He’ll replace Bobby Dalbac at first base and bat sixth.

Kevin Plawecki replaces Christian Vazquez as catcher. Plawecki will bat ninth and catch starting pitcher Nick Pivetta.

Dylan Cease is the White Sox’s starting pitcher.