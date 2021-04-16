NESN Logo Sign In

Friday night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park has been postponed due to winterlike weather.

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday as the second game of a split doubleheader.

The first game Sunday will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET, as originally scheduled. The second game — the rescheduled contest — will be played at 5:10 p.m. ET.

Tickets for Friday night’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled game Sunday, with Fenway Park gates expected to open 45 minutes before first pitch (4:25 p.m.).

You can catch both of Sunday’s games live on NESN.