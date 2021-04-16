Friday night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park has been postponed due to winterlike weather.
The game has been rescheduled for Sunday as the second game of a split doubleheader.
The first game Sunday will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET, as originally scheduled. The second game — the rescheduled contest — will be played at 5:10 p.m. ET.
Tickets for Friday night’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled game Sunday, with Fenway Park gates expected to open 45 minutes before first pitch (4:25 p.m.).
You can catch both of Sunday’s games live on NESN.
In the meantime, the Red Sox and White Sox are scheduled to play Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, which you also can watch on NESN. Pregame coverage for Saturday’s game begins at 3 p.m., with “Red Sox First Pitch LIVE” followed by “Red Sox Gameday LIVE.”
The Red Sox and White Sox are scheduled to wrap up their four-game series Monday at 11 a.m., as part of Boston’s annual early start in celebration of Patriots’ Day.