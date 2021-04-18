Red Sox Wrap: Boston Fended Off By White Sox In 3-2 Game 1 Loss

With few runs and only seven innings to play, this was a quick one..

ON THE BUMP

— Minus a couple bumps, it largely was a good outing for Houck. He went 4 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Tim Anderson had never faced Houck before, but that didn’t keep him from being aggressive right off the jump. He hacked at the first pitch of the game and snuck it over the wall in right-center for a leadoff solo shot.

Tim Anderson has hit nine career leadoff home runs, tied with teammate Adam Eaton and Hall-of-Famer Tim Raines for the second-most in White Sox history behind Ray Durham (20). pic.twitter.com/Q5tjrJhqIR — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 18, 2021

The ensuing frames went smoother until the fourth, when Houck wandered back into a little more trouble.

Jose Abreu hit a one-out single, then with two down, Yasmani Grandal ripped a long double high off the Green Monster. It carried for so long that it gave Abreu the chance to score from first, putting the visitor’s up 2-0.

Houck got Luis Robert to pop out to end the inning and strand Grandal.

The right-hander allowed runners to reach the corners with one out in the fifth before getting pulled.

— Josh Taylor replaced Houck and gave up a two-out RBI single to Yoan Moncada, which made it 3-1 Chicago, before getting out of the inning.