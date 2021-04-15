Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Letdown

Forgive Red Sox fans for expecting yet another comeback win, or at least extra innings, after the team tied the score at 3-3 in the eighth inning. But disappointment prevailed when the Twins manufactured the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.

ON THE BUMP

— A bumpy second inning put the Red Sox and starter Garrett Richards in a hole. He walked Michael Sano, and Bobby Dalbec’s error allowed Sano to reach second base and Jake Cave to reach first. Ryan Jeffers then loaded the bases with a single. The Twins went up 2-0 in the marathon frame on Luis Arraez’s bases-loaded single.

In five innings of work, Richards allowed two runs and four hits and struck out four batters.

— Hirokazu Sawamura replaced Richards at the start of the sixth inning, and Sano hit a solo home run off of him on the third pitch. Sawamura then retired the next three batters.

— Josh Taylor took over in the seventh inning. He retired three of the four batters he faced, only allowing Nelson Cruz to single off him.

— Matt Andriese replaced Taylor in the eighth inning. He allowed Kyle Garlick to double and walked Miguel Sano before Jake Cave moved them to second and third base, respectively on a sacrifice bunt.

After the home-plate umpire ejected Red Sox manager Alex Cora for arguing a clearly missed call, Dawrinzon Hernandez replaced Andriese. Hernandez got pitch hitter Mitch Garver to line out to end the eighth.