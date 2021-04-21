Red Sox Wrap: Boston Takes Opening Game Over Blue Jays, 4-2

NESN Logo Sign In

Make that two straight for the Boston Red Sox.

It took a couple of innings to get to Hyun-jin Ryu, but the Red Sox were able to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 at Fenway Park on Tuesday night thanks to yet another full-team effort.

Eduardo Rodriguez was strong in his first start at Fenway Park since 2019 with six-plus outstanding innings of three-hit ball. The left-hander gave up two earned runs on solo homers and struck out six to move to 3-0 on the season.

With the win, the Red Sox moved to 12-6, while the Blue Jays fell to 7-10.

Here’s how it all went down: