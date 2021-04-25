Red Sox Wrap: Eduardo Rodriguez Off To 4-0 Start To Split With Mariners

NESN Logo Sign In

After missing the entirety of last season due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, Eduardo Rodriguez is out to an impressive 4-0 start after the Boston Red Sox managed a 5-3 win against the Seattle Mariners.

Hits were hard to come by in the game, with the Red Sox getting just five. But a single-game season-high seven walks allowed Boston to get on and around the bases to work up an early lead and tear into the Mariners pitchers early.

The victory helps Boston split the series with Seattle as they improve to 14-9. Now Red Sox hit the road where they’ve played excellent thus far.

Here’s how it all went down:

ON THE MOUND

— Eduardo Rodriguez did it again, as he seemed to get filthier as his outing progressed Sunday.