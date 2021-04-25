Red Sox Wrap: Eduardo Rodriguez Off To 4-0 Start To Split With Mariners

After missing the entirety of last season due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, Eduardo Rodriguez is out to an impressive 4-0 start after the Boston Red Sox managed a 5-3 win against the Seattle Mariners.
Hits were hard to come by in the game, with the Red Sox getting just five. But a single-game season-high seven walks allowed Boston to get on and around the bases to work up an early lead and tear into the Mariners pitchers early.
The victory helps Boston split the series with Seattle as they improve to 14-9. Now Red Sox hit the road where they’ve played excellent thus far.
Here’s how it all went down:
ON THE MOUND
— Eduardo Rodriguez did it again, as he seemed to get filthier as his outing progressed Sunday.
The ace went seven full innings for Boston, giving up three earned runs off six hits and no walks. Rodriguez struck out out eight batters, delivering 71 of his 98 pitches for strike.
— Adam Ottavino took over and walked the first player he saw, but a nifty double-play turned by Marwin Gonzalez, Christian Arroyo and Bobby Dalbec got two punches out of the way.
From there, Ottavino struck out Kyle Seager to get out of the inning.
— Matt Barnes made quick work of Seattle to the tune of a 1-2-3 inning, sealing the deal with a 98 MPH fastball. He recorded two strikeouts.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— Patience is a virtue the Red Sox had Sunday.
In just the third inning, Boston earned their seventh walk of the game for a single-game season-high. Three of those turned into runs within the first two frames.
— Four walks in the first inning (along with a Enrique Hernandez leadoff single, Christian Vazquez RBI-single and Christian Arroyo getting hit by a pitch) allowed Boston to take an early 4-1 advantage. Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe and Marwin Gonzalez all worked four balls to help load the bases twice.
— Reliever Drew Streckenrider took over for Nick Margevicius in the first, but he too walked Hernandez and Devers to start the second. That set up Xander Bogaerts with one out and runners in scoring position. He slammed a double to left field to drive in a run.
— Along with his walk, Martinez was 2-for-3 with a run and two doubles.
— Bobby Dalbec was the only player to not get on base for the Red Sox.
TWEET OF THE GAME
Keep moving the goal posts, X.
UP NEXT
On the road we go.
After the longest home stand of the season, the Red Sox get a day off Monday and hit the road for a two-game set against the New York Mets on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. ET.