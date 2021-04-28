Red Sox Wrap: Garrett Richards Strikes Out 10 In 2-1 Win Over Mets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Garrett Richards redemption game couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Boston Red Sox trailed by a run early against the New York Mets, and got just enough runs by the third inning to hold on to win, 2-1 on Tuesday night.

But things could have gone much differently had the starting pitcher not thrown a gem, giving up just one run over seven innings and seating 10 batters. Or if Bobby Dalbec hadn’t hit his first homer of the season in the third. But we’ll get to all that.

Boston now has a two-game win streak.

The Red Sox now are 15-9 on the season, while the Mets fell to 9-9.