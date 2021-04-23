Red Sox Wrap: Mariners Rally In 10th Inning To Hand Boston 7-3 Loss

Nick Pivetta put together an impressive start while the Boston Red Sox pitching staff allowed just one hit through nine innings, but the Seattle Mariners scored four runs on seven walks en route to claiming a 7-3 win in extra innings at Fenway Park.
Darwinzon Hernandez took the loss for the Red Sox on Thursday after allowing three earned runs on two hits in the 10th inning. Seattle benefitted from five walks through nine innings before Hernandez allowed two more in the final frame.
The Red Sox concluded with eight hits and left nine runners on base (three on third through four innings). Rafael Devers hit his sixth home run of the season in the second inning.
The Red Sox fell to 12-8 while the Mariners improved to 12-7.
Here’s how it went down:
ON THE BUMP
— Pivetta came out extremely strong, retiring the first nine batters of the game.
Pivetta threw just just 63 pitches through five innings as he allowed just one base runner — a leadoff walk in the fourth — through the first five frames.
Trouble came with two outs in the sixth inning, however. Pivetta allowed consecutive walks and then his first (and only) hit allowed went for a two-run double by Ty France.
Pivetta didn’t return for the seventh. He went six innings with one hit, two earned runs and three walks while throwing 86 pitches (55 strikes).
— Matt Andriese came out for the seventh and, after hitting the leadoff batter, retired the next three.
— Adam Ottavino came on in the eighth and allowed the Mariners to tie it 3-3.
He allowed one run after walking the first two batters of the inning. The Mariners scored on an overthrow to third by Ottavino, but the Red Sox turned a double play to get out of the jam with a runner on third.
— Matt Barnes came on for the ninth and retired the side in order.
— Darwinzon Hernandez came in for the 10th with Seattle’s Evan White starting the frame on second.
Sam Haggerty hit an RBI-double to score White and, after Hunter Renfroe made a great catch in right field for the second out of the frame, Hernandez allowed a three-run homer as the Mariners took a 7-3 lead.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— Devers got the scoring started with a blast on the second pitch of the second inning.
Devers’ solo shot to right field measured at 427 feet, and gave Boston a 1-0 lead.
— The Red Sox threatened to add to their lead in the third.
Alex Verdugo recorded his second hit of the game with a two-out single, stole second with J.D. Martinez at the plate and, after Martinez walked, stole third with Xander Bogaerts at the dish. Bogaerts, though, grounded into a fielder’s choice as Boston left two on base.
— The Red Sox added to its lead in the fourth on an RBI-single by Hunter Renfroe.
Devers led off the inning with a single to right-center, stole second and went to third on a fielder’s choice hit by Christian Vazquez. Marwin Gonzalez gave the runners first and third with one out after he was hit by a pitch. Renfroe then stepped to the plate and smacked a single to right field, scoring Devers from third and giving the Sox another first and third situation with one out.
Boston, however, couldn’t tack on another one as Franchy Cordero and KikÃ© Hernandez recorded the next to outs on a strikeout and fly out, respectively.
— Hernandez started off the seventh inning with a lead-off triple and scored shortly after on a wild pitch with Martinez at the plate.
