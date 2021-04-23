Red Sox Wrap: Mariners Rally In 10th Inning To Hand Boston 7-3 Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Pivetta put together an impressive start while the Boston Red Sox pitching staff allowed just one hit through nine innings, but the Seattle Mariners scored four runs on seven walks en route to claiming a 7-3 win in extra innings at Fenway Park.

Darwinzon Hernandez took the loss for the Red Sox on Thursday after allowing three earned runs on two hits in the 10th inning. Seattle benefitted from five walks through nine innings before Hernandez allowed two more in the final frame.

The Red Sox concluded with eight hits and left nine runners on base (three on third through four innings). Rafael Devers hit his sixth home run of the season in the second inning.

The Red Sox fell to 12-8 while the Mariners improved to 12-7.

Here’s how it went down: