Red Sox Wrap: Four-Run Eighth Inning Boosts Boston Over White Sox

GAME IN A WORD

Patience.

Sometimes, the biggest hits come late in the game.

ON THE BUMP

— Pivetta started the game with two walks, and both would come in to score. The first run came in on a JosÃ© Abreu double down the left-field line, while the second was driven in on Yermin Mercedes groundout to short.

He issued two more walks in the second and loaded up the bases with two outs, but escaped the inning unscathed.

Pivetta gave up two singles in the third and was pulled in the fourth after sitting the first two batters he faced. He left the game having allowed two earned runs on four hits and striking out three batters.

— Josh Taylor collected the final out of the fourth.

— Matt Andriese started the fifth with back-to-back outs and nearly gave up a double off the Green Monster, but Franchy Cordero threw him out at second to end the inning.

Franchy showing off the arm strength. ðŸ’ª pic.twitter.com/54I9n9ygdA — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 17, 2021

Andriese allowed his first run of the game in the seventh on a Yoan Moncada sacrifice fly. Tim Anderson had reached third during the at-bat on a fielding error by Xander Bogaerts while the shortstop was attempting to steal second.

— Adam Ottavino tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning.