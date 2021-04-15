NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora is nothing if not passionate about baseball.

And in the last match of a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins, the Boston Red Sox manager had that side of himself on display before getting ejected.

“I didn’t want to get thrown out, right? I don’t want to make a scene early on, you guys asked me all that stuff, and there’s some people that thought that I wasn’t into this,” Cora said after a 4-3 loss. “Well, you saw it. I’m into it.”

With two runners in scoring position and one out in the 8th inning of a tie game, Cora challenged the home plate umpire on a call after Twins’ batter Ryan Jeffers swung and missed a 1-2 pitch from Red Sox reliever Matt Andriese. It was called a foul tip, which are not reviewable under Major League Baseball’s policies.

Though the replay showed what should have been a strikeout, there was nothing anyone technically could do.