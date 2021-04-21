Red Sox’s Alex Cora Responds To Derek Chauvin Verdict

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora initially didn’t have a whole lot of time to collect his thoughts on the guilty verdict Derek Chauvin received for the murder of George Floyd, but he was ready to talk about it Wednesday.

Cora noted after the Boston Red Sox’s 4-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday that his emotions were “all over the place” regarding the news.

The Red Sox skipper spoke about the monumental day prior to Boston’s game against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park, saying the verdict is about accountability.

“Itâ€™s more about accountability,” Cora said. “I hope that we all understand as a society that if you donâ€™t do things right, youâ€™ve got to pay the price. Hopefully, this means that there is a change in society and this is the beginning of something. It was a huge day yesterday. Hopefully, from now on we understand thatâ€™s the way things are going to go.”

Cora also noted that being able to talk about such issues will be able to make society stronger as a whole.