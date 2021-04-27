Red Sox’s Bobby Dalbec Is Going To Get Red-Hot Sooner Than Later

— Dalbec is better than league average in average exit velocity and hard-hit percentage. When he hits the ball, he hits it hard.

— That’s in large part because of the barrel percentage. Dalbec is elite in that regard, as evidenced by his 88th percentile ranking in barrel percentage. When he makes contact, it’s good contact — at a rate that surpasses just about every other qualified batter.

— His expected batting average (xBA) and expected slugging percentage (xSLG) are also at the highest end of the spectrum. His xBA is .304, roughly 60 points better than his actual batting average. His .551 xSLG is 200 points higher than his slugging percentage so far.

— But again, it’s the swing and miss. Only six players in all of baseball have a higher swing-and-miss rate than Dalbec.

But here’s another interesting nugget to chew on. Dalbec’s xBA and xSLG are in a different universe compared to the players swinging and missing more than him.

Player Whiff rate xBA xSLG Javier Baez 49.4% .213 .476 Keston Hiura 46.1% .192 .339 Akil Baddoo 45.8% .238 .571 Dom Nunez 44.6% .221 .475 Joey Gallo 44.6% .200 .283 Miguel Sano 43.9% .143 .259 Bobby Dalbec 40.8% .304 .577

What’s even more confusing is that 41 percent whiff rate is down from 46 percent a year ago, and his strikeout rate (one every three plate appearances) is down.

How Dalbec goes about fixing that is also kind of odd. It’s not a pitch-selection issue. Dalbec actually is swinging at more pitches inside the strike zone than he did last season and he’s chasing fewer pitches outside the zone than in 2020. The problem, though, is his contact rate on swings inside the zone (61 percent) is considerably lower than his debut season (69 percent).

That doesn’t even seem possible, especially for someone like Dalbec, whose swing is actually good — it just doesn’t always, you know, hit the ball.

The hope if you’re the Red Sox, and the numbers seem to support it, is this is just all random. It’s also slightly unlucky, especially when you see him do something like this and “only” get a double out of it.

Productive Sunday so far for @RedSox rookie Bobby Dalbec, who has three hits in today's doubleheader, including a double in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/IiLOicNsyO — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 18, 2021

That ball, like many off Dalbec’s bat, was hammered. Assuming he starts making even a little more contact, gets a little bit luckier and maybe starts hitting in slightly better weather, there’s plenty of reason to believe Dalbec is about to go off at the plate.