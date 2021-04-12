Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Named American League Player Of The Week

NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez’s outstanding performance last week has not gone unnoticed.

The Boston Red Sox designated hitter has been named American League Player of the Week for the first time this season, and it is not hard to see why.

Martinez collected 11 hits, four home runs and 13 RBIs on a .458 batting average in the last eight games. He tied a franchise record Sunday with three home runs against the Baltimore Orioles in one game.

Many were disappointed with Martinez’s production during the abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball season, so his impressive start to the Red Sox’s 2021 campaign is both refreshing and encouraging. The 33-year-old tries not to feed into the hype, though.

“… I try to not be aware of it and just try to focus on the small tasks, and focus on my game plan off certain pitchers and what I’m trying to do, how I kind of control the whole thing,” Martinez said Sunday.

We cannot wait to see what else he has up his sleeve this season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images