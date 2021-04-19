Red Sox’s Martín Pérez Explains Parts Of His Outing Were ‘Big For Me’

NESN Logo Sign In

MartÃ­n PÃ©rez is taking the good with the bad out of a so-so start Sunday.

In the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty went 3 2/3 innings and gave up four earned runs off seven hits to be credited with the loss.

But the pitcher didn’t come off at all discouraged by his outing in a postgame media availability after the ultimate 5-1 loss. In fact, he pulled some positives out of it given the circumstances of a shortened, seven-inning game.

“With the game with seven innings, you just got to go out there and and attack the hitters, you know? I think I’ll always stayed on the attack, but like I said, too many bloopers,” PÃ©rez said. “Alex brought me out of the game because he was trying to hold the game and we can’t hit but that happens and I’m ok with the decision he made, he’s the manager.”

Manager Alex Cora also mentioned postgame that he was happy with the amount of strikes PÃ©rez threw, and that the defense could have played better behind him. Of course, run support also helps.