Relive Julian Edelman’s Priceless Reaction To Patriots’ Super Bowl LI Win

Julian Edelman has retired from the NFL, and the receiver had left New England Patriots fans with plenty of fond memories from his career.

Perhaps one of the more memorable was his priceless reaction to the Pats’ Super Bowl LI win in 2017.

New England had just completed an incredible come-from-behind win in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium when the confetti began to fall. The Patriots had been down 28-3 late in the third quarter, so a comeback like this seemed near impossible to most.

The moment was so surreal, Edelman did not think it was real. Bill Belichick had to convince him otherwise.

Check it out, via CBS Sports: