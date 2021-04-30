Revisiting Bill Belichick’s Take On Rookie QBs After Mac Jones Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick slowed down the Mac Jones hype train before it really got rolling early Friday morning when he still declared Cam Newton “our quarterback.”

Less than two hours after the Patriots had selected Jones with the 15th overall pick, Belichick said the rookie QB, and third-year pro Jarrett Stidham, would have a chance to compete with Newton in due time. But Belichick made it clear that Newton was still QB1 heading into the offseason workout program even after New England spent a first-round pick on a quarterback.

Jones echoed Belichick, saying he was coming to New England to support Newton.

But don’t be surprised if Jones is starting sooner than Belichick is implying.

Let’s revisit some comments CBS’s Ian Eagle and Charles Davis relayed from Belichick during a Patriots-Dolphins game broadcast in late December.

“‘Look, weâ€™re in a new world in the NFL,'” Belichick said, via Eagle. “‘You have a young QB, if heâ€™s drafted high, you donâ€™t have forever to figure out whether or not heâ€™s your guy.

“And the idea that you can go back to the high school or the college experiences to try to assess that, he doesnâ€™t believe that translates unless you come from a pro-style offense,” Eagle added.