How Celtics’ Robert Williams Made Presence Felt In Return Vs. Hornets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics sorely missed Robert Williams, and while it was clear during the team’s down stretch without him, it was just as clear Wednesday night.

Williams returned to the floor Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets after missing seven consecutive games with left knee soreness. His return, along with the obvious performances of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, helped Boston to a 120-111 victory at TD Garden.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak as the Celtics went 3-4 without Williams.

“We for sure missed his presence. Glad he was back,” Jayson Tatum said of Williams during his postgame video conference. “I love playing with Rob. Rob, he’s probably my favorite person to play with the energy he brings, his presence, all the little things he does on the floor.”

That presence certainly was on display against the Hornets, who beat the Celtics by 21 points just three days ago.