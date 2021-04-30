NESN Logo Sign In

There was no hiding from the situation on Thursday.

As commissioner Roger Goodell took part in the pre-NFL Draft broadcast on ESPN on Thursday night, he had to publicly address the Deshaun Watson allegations for the first time.

“We take that very seriously, those are very concerning to us,” Goodell said of the 22 civil lawsuits currently filed, all accusing the Houston Texans quarterback of some disturbing behavior and sexual misconduct.

â€œWeâ€™re obviously following that and looking at that ourselves, independently,â€ Goodell said when asked by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg where things stood with the league’s investigation. â€œThere are important steps that we will be taking as part of our personal conduct policy. When we get to that point, we will certainly make a decision.â€

Prior to the allegations, Watson was one of the hottest commodities on the market, trying to force his way out of Houston in a trade. Naturally, a lot of teams were interested back then, too.

We’ll see how this plays out in court.

