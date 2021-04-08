Rory McIlroy Opens Masters By Plunking His Dad With Errant Shot

NESN Logo Sign In

If the first few holes at the Masters are any indication, Rory McIlroy’s hunt for the career grand slam will wait yet another year.

The green jacket remains the most elusive prize for McIlroy, who has won just about everything else there is to win in the sport. He always has a chance to win any time he tees it up, but he came to Augusta National Golf Club in pretty poor form.

That poor form continued early, and it wasn’t just bad news for him but his dad, too. On an errant second shot from the tree line on No. 7, McIlroy actually hit his father, Gerry, who was standing about 125 yards — on the other side of the fairway.

Just in from the course.



Saw a lot of pars but also watched Rory plunk his dad in the back of the leg with an errant approach into the 7th.



“I should get an autograph,” Gerry said. — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) April 8, 2021

Confirmed by @RyanLavnerGC, here's Rory plunking his dad, Gerry, with his approach on 7. Rough start for both McIlroys…https://t.co/7wca0UgKS1 — Josh Berhow (@Josh_Berhow) April 8, 2021

The bogey at seven, in addition to leaving a mark on Mr. McIlroy, dropped Rory to 3-over, his third consecutive bogey. The elder McIlroy wasn’t the only one in the line of fire when his son was standing over a ball on the first nine.

Have heard Rory has shouted FORE at least three times (including one where he hit a guy) so it things seem to be going as expected. — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) April 8, 2021

McIlroy did, however, rebound with a birdie at No. 8. He’ll need a few more of those to get back on the right track and right the ship in search of his white (green?) whale.

