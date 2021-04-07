NESN Logo Sign In

Perhaps we can close the book on the possibility of the Seattle Seahawks trading quarterback Russell Wilson ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

Wilson has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason amid reports he’s frustrated with his situation in Seattle, where the Seahawks have been unable to protect the Pro Bowl QB in recent years and head coach Pete Carroll seemingly has shown a reluctance to tweak the team’s offensive philosophy.

But now, it appears that drama could be over, as former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who spent his final season in Seattle in 2018, reported Wednesday on FS1’s “First Things First” that Wilson and Carroll finally are “on the same page.”

“I am about to report: This conversation is over. Russell Wilson is going to be a Seattle Seahawk for a very long time,” Marshall said. “Now, we can’t predict the future. We don’t know, you’ve got so many things that can come into play down the road. We know that. But right now, Pete Carroll sat down and said, ‘You know what, the difference in philosophy that we had, let’s get on the same page. I need to give my Hall of Fame quarterback everything he needs to be successful and lead this team.’

“They’re on the same page. I would say their relationship is probably better now than it’s ever been.”

Wilson, a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, has spent his entire nine-year career in Seattle. He won a Super Bowl, has gone to another and is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Certainly, it would behoove Carroll and the Seahawks to mend fences with the face of their franchise.

Still, trade speculation has been rampant in recent months, with the NFL’s QB carousel spinning like crazy. And it was fair to wonder whether the 32-year-old had played his final game in a Seahawks uniform, a scenario Wilson might not have truly wanted when push comes to shove.

“Russell Wilson, he wants to be a Seattle Seahawk for a very long time,” Marshall said Wednesday. “He really loves Kobe Bryant’s story. He really loves Derek Jeter’s story — where we’re talking about somebody who stayed in one organization for 20 years.”

So, will the Seahawks walk the walk and actually surround Wilson with the right pieces? Stay tuned.

