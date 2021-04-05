Sam Darnold Trade ‘In Best Interest Of’ Jets, GM Joe Douglas Says

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Jets went with a quarterback in the 2018 NFL Draft selecting Sam Darnold No. 2 overall.

And with their signal-caller of the last few years traded to the Carolina Panthers, and the team in the same position entering the upcoming 2021 draft, it looks like they plan to go the same route.

Following the deal that sent Darnold to the Panthers in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick and second- and fourth-round picks in 2022., Jets general manager Joe Douglas said the move was in the best interest of both parties.

“I want to publicly acknowledge the commitment, dedication and professionalism Sam displayed while with the Jets,” Douglas’ statement read, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “He is a tough-minded, talented football player whose NFL story has not been written yet. While all these things are true, this move is in the short- and long-term best interests for both this team and him. We thank Sam for all of his work on behalf of this organization and wish him well as he continues his career.”

Carolina and New York apparently had been in discussion for weeks, and the move almost guarantees the Jets select a quarterback with the second selection of a class that’s deep with the position.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins April 29.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images