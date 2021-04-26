NESN Logo Sign In

When Shohei Ohtani takes the mound Monday night against the Texas Rangers, he’ll accomplish something only Babe Ruth had.

Which, when you think about it, already is pretty impressive.

Ohtani will start for the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. But it’s not his win-loss record or ERA that will be talked about. He’ll become the first pitcher since Ruth to start a game while also leading Major League Baseball in home runs.

Shohei Ohtani will be the first pitcher since Babe Ruth to start a game while also leading the league in HR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 26, 2021

What makes this even wilder is that Ruth did this 100 (!!!) years ago.