Angels Pitcher Shohei Ohtani Has Absolutely Insane Inning With Arm, Bat

NESN Logo Sign In

Shohei Ohtani has given Major League Baseball fans an inning to remember.

The Los Angeles Angels pitcher threw a baseball 101 miles per hour in the top of the first inning and then, batting No. 2 in the order, hit a baseball 115 mph in the bottom half of the frame.

Sunday marked the first time Ohtani has pitched and hit in the same game in his career, according to ESPN. Now, we’re left hoping it will be a common occurrence during the 2021 season.

The 26-year-old helped his own cause at the plate as he belted the first pitch he saw from White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease — a 97 mph fastball — 451 feet to right field.

Check it out: