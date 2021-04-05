Angels Pitcher Shohei Ohtani Has Absolutely Insane Inning With Arm, Bat

Shohei Ohtani has given Major League Baseball fans an inning to remember.
The Los Angeles Angels pitcher threw a baseball 101 miles per hour in the top of the first inning and then, batting No. 2 in the order, hit a baseball 115 mph in the bottom half of the frame.
Sunday marked the first time Ohtani has pitched and hit in the same game in his career, according to ESPN. Now, we’re left hoping it will be a common occurrence during the 2021 season.
The 26-year-old helped his own cause at the plate as he belted the first pitch he saw from White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease — a 97 mph fastball — 451 feet to right field.
Check it out:
Yes, that really did come after Ohtani threw three pitches which were clocked 100 mph or faster. It included a 101 mph fastball to Chicago’s Adam Eaton as Ohtani retired three of the first four White Sox batters he faced in the top half of the first.
Ohtani now has thrown the fastest pitch of any starting pitcher this season and has the hardest-hit home run on the campaign, too, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
Ohtani, who underwent Tommy John surgery after his rookie season, had accumulated 53 1/3 innings as a pitcher since his major league debut in 2018. The two-way standout will be a key factor if the Angels want to make a run at the AL West or even the World Series.