Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will never waste an opportunity to poke fun at each other, especially on social media.

Brady got that opportunity Tuesday when Royals catcher Salvador Perez was spotted wearing TB12’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey at batting practice. Kansas City captioned the video, “Sometimes words speak louder than actions.”

So, the 43-year-old seized the opportunity to subtweet his rival quarterback.

“Nahhh I think actions always speak louder than words ðŸ˜‰,” Brady wrote in his quote tweet.

Nahhh I think actions always speak louder than words ðŸ˜‰ https://t.co/OkilMGgwN5 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 20, 2021

It didn’t take Mahomes too long spot Brady’s tweet. So, he returned fire.