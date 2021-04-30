Skip Bayless Takes Flamethrower To Bill Belichick For ‘Mistake’ Mac Jones Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

Skip Bayless is not enamored with Mac Jones, it appears.

The New England Patriots took the Alabama product with the 15th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday. A more traditional, pocket-passer type, the pick was lauded by many for fitting the Patriots’ Tom Brady-centered system of years past.

But Bayless, ever the hot-taker, flamed Bill Belichick for the decision.

Bill Belichick, who has been anything but a genius when it comes to drafting, just made a mistake taking Mac Jones. He's certainly no Brady. Slower release. Below-average arm. Can get a little panicky. Good luck, Coach Subway. Brady is on his way to winning a 2nd SBowl in Tompa. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 30, 2021

Spicy!

Of course, ‘He’s certainly no Brady” is a line you can say about pretty much everyone in the NFL.

The other “of course” we must add in here is that nobody — Bayless included — has any idea what Jones will become. Perhaps he will be a franchise quarterback, or he could flop altogether. Maybe he’ll be somewhere in the middle. He would not be the first to fall under any of those three umbrellas.