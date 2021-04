NESN Logo Sign In

NESN recently stopped by Uxbridge Liquors.

If you’re looking for a spot to grab any Bud Light products, Uxbridge Liquors has you covered and has taken every precaution to make it as safe as possible.

Find out more about local beer retailers around with Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers in the video above from the “Ultimate Bruins Show” above, presented by Bud Light.

Find a Bud Light/Bud Light Seltzer at your local beer retailer or locate a delivery retailer at www.budlight.com/delivery.