Baseball is back and so to is the Lexus “Strike Out Hunger” program.

Lexus will donate $50 to The Greater Boston Food Bank every time a Red Sox pitcher strikes out the opposing team’s hitter this season.

The program kicked off Opening Day and will run through the entire regular season.

The sixth annual Strike Out Hunger Campaign follows a successful 2020 season in which Lexus donated $53,700 to The Greater Boston Food Bank.. Over the past five seasons, Lexus has donated a total of $362,7450 to The Greater Boston Food Bank.