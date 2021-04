NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand was a monster Saturday.

The Boston Bruins got back in the win column with a wild 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Marchand had a major hand in the result.

Marchand came away with his fourth career hat trick, and first since 2018, as Boston got its revenge over the Penguins at TD Garden.

For more on his performance, check out the “180 Moment of the Week” video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images