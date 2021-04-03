Tanner Houck Strikes Out Anthony Santander With Chris Sale-Like Slider

NESN Logo Sign In

Specifically with breaking pitches, a lot of folks have drawn comparisons between Tanner Houck and Chris Sale.

The reason why was on full display Saturday afternoon in Boston.

In the first inning of the Red Sox game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Anthony Santander stood in against Houck with one out and a runner on second.

Houck ended up winning the battle, finishing Santander with a sweeping slider that the outfielder had no choice but to hack at. But so deceptive was the pitch that it nearly hit the back foot of Santander as he whiffed.

You can watch the pitch here.

Deceptive is putting it lightly.

Houck is making his first start of the season, which is happening because Eduardo Rodriguez began the campaign on the injured list.

