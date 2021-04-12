NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins made a late-night move Sunday to acquire Taylor Hall from the Buffalo Sabres.

Hall certainly will help provide some scoring depth — both secondary and 5-on-5 — to a Bruins team that has struggled a bit in those departments.

The newest member of the Bruins likely will play on the second line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. General manager Don Sweeney met with the media Monday night to discuss just how the B’s intend to use Hall.

“I mean that’s (head coach Bruce Cassidy’s) job to put the lines together,” Sweeney told reporters. “You see him tinker an awful lot and I think he would like to –- not unlike where I referenced before in the year we went to the (Stanley) Cup, we found some guys that fit with each other and that’s what we’re going to try and do. I think we do have some players that can play up and down the lineup. At first blush, Jake will probably move to the other side and use the speed. Maybe we create a line that has speed on the wings and go from there. Even (Craig Smith) for that matter has gone up and played really well with Patrice (Bergeron) and (Brad Marchand). That gives it a different look. Again, I think we have more depth and hopefully we’ve added a little bit of scoring and we get some balance that will be more difficult to match up against us.”

Krejci has had a revolving door of right wingers over the past few years, and none really have seemed to stick. So this trade ultimately could work out in more ways than one: the Bruins add some scoring depth, and ultimately could prove to be the move that gets Krejci a right winger for an extended period of time.