You Absolutely Need To Watch This Filthy Taylor Hall Goal Vs. Penguins

Taylor Hall once again is doing vintage Taylor Hall things.

Hall scored his fourth goal in nine games with the Bruins on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and it was without a doubt the filthiest he’s tallied in a Boston uniform.

Check it out:

That move or that celly, take your pick.



Either way, Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) with a beauty. pic.twitter.com/DmoCc51yDC — NHL (@NHL) April 28, 2021

As you can see, not only was Hall’s move to evade a Pittsburgh defender perfection, but his wrist shot over the shoulder of Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry was absolutely rocketed. The goal was assisted by linemate David Krejci, who also scored, and Mike Reilly.