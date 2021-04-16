Taylor Hall Knows There’s ‘Something Special’ About Playing For Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall only has played two games with the Boston Bruins, but he knows it’s a special opportunity.

The 2010 first-round pick was traded by the Buffalo Sabres to the Bruins ahead of Monday’s trade deadline. Hall looked sharp in his debut against his former team, but shined Thursday with a goal in the Bruins’ 4-1 win over the New York Islanders.

Hall is happy to be wearing the eight-spoked B, and knows it’s a “pretty cool” opportunity to be playing with the Bruins.

“It’s been cool,” Hall said. “There’s something about playing for an Original Six franchise. There’s a culture here that is special. Guys like myself, Curtis (Lazar) and Mike (Reilly) are just pieces of the puzzle. That’s the motto of our team.”

Hall appears to be fitting in nicely on the second line alongside David Krejci and Craig Smith. All of the Bruins’ lines are clicking right now, and it couldn’t come at a better time as they look to build a lead over the fifth-place New York Rangers.