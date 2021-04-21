NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts is swinging a hot bat right now.

Bogaerts has led the way offensively for the Boston Red Sox over the last 13 games with some seriously eye-popping numbers. The shortstop has hit an impressive .469 over his last 13 games to bring his season average up to .393, good for fifth place in all of Major League Baseball.

He has a home run to go along with seven doubles and seven runs scored while driving in seven RBIs.

