This Funny David Pastrnak Story Sums Up Patrice Bergeron’s Leadership

It turns out centerman isn’t the only role Patrice Bergeron serves on the Boston Bruins’ first line.

He’s also an occasional mediator.

David Pastrnak shed light on Bergeron’s leadership during an appearance on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast. As Pastrnak explained, he and Brad Marchand will jaw at each other on the ice, sometimes to the point where Bergeron needs to step in.

“He’s one of these leaders that you just gotta be in the locker room to hear, man,” Pastrnak said. “As soon as he opens his mouth, everything sounds perfect. …He’s an unbelievable leader. I’m so lucky to play on a line with him and learn from him.

“The funny thing is like, me and Marchy, we bark at each other a lot during games in kind of a funny way. We laugh at each other on the ice and stuff. But sometimes on the ice, a little barking at each other then Bergy’s just sitting in the middle of us. I remember me and Marchy was just going at it for a good 30 seconds back and forth and then Bergy goes, ‘Enough!’ And absolutely silent. Silent, no other word was spoken till the next shift. It’s just unbelievable. I’m so lucky to be his linemate and learn from him every day.”