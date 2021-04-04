This Kemba Walker-Terry Rozier Stat Comparison Looks Rough For Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Hindsight is 20-20 and revisionist history is bad, etc., etc. But, if you could go back in time, would you take Terry Rozier over Kemba Walker?

It’s a tough call, but the Celtics might.

At the time, in the wake of Kyrie Irving’s departure, it seemed like — and was — an obvious decision: let Rozier walk and use that extra money to sign Walker, an established All-Star guard and locker room leader. However, since Walker joined Boston in July of 2019, things haven’t gone exactly the he and the Celtics hoped they would. And Rozier, who was just OK last season, has emerged as a borderline star in his second season with the Charlotte Hornets.

Boston Sports Info on Sunday morning offered this eye-opening stat comparison for Walker and Rozier:

Kemba Walker & Terry Rozier

since 2019-20



Money

K – $65.0m

T – $37.6m



Games

K – 86

T – 109



PTS/G

K – 19.6

T – 19.0



AST/G

K – 4.8

T – 3.8



TRB/G

K – 3.8

T – 4.2



FG%

K – .415

T – .442



3P%

K – .372

T – .408 — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) April 4, 2021

Obviously, this isn’t fair to Walker as injuries have somewhat derailed his once-promising Celtics career. He’s looked better over the last couple weeks, but the jury still is out.

Ultimately, the numbers are what they are. And the numbers show Rozier has provided roughly the same production as Walker over the last season-plus, at nearly half the price.

The two guards will go head-to-head Sunday when the Celtics host the Hornets at TD Garden. Unfortunately, former Celtics forward Gordon Hayward will miss the game due to a foot injury.

