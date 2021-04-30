This Patriots Draft Room Video Might Show Team’s ‘Different Approach’

NESN Logo Sign In

In a conference call last month, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he’s seen Bill Belichick and Co. take a “different approach” to this year’s NFL draft.

We might have seen that approach in action Thursday night.

Video released by the Patriots from inside their draft room showed Belichick huddling with new personnel chief Dave Ziegler, scouting consultant Eliot Wolf and national scout Matt Groh before selecting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick.

“We’re all good with this?” Belichick asked his top lieutenants.

“Matt, you’re good on this?” Belichick later asked Groh as Matt Patricia held a phone to his ear.

"All of New England is really happy with this pick."



While that might not sound like much, the collaboration on display here is notable given the way Belichick typically approaches the draft, which The MMQB’s Albert Breer recently described as “very closed-off.”