This Stat Puts J.D. Martinez’s Historic Start Into Prospective For Red Sox

J.D. Martinez has been historically good for the Red Sox so far this season.

The Red Sox designated hitter enters Boston’s Monday afternoon matchup with the Minnesota Twins after one of his best performances in a Red Sox uniform. Martinez on Sunday slugged three homers in a win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Martinez has racked up extra-base hits at an impressive level through eight games. The 33-year-old joined Dante Bichette as they only other player since 1900 to record 12 extra-base hits over his first eight games.

