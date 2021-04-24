Tiger Woods Shares First Instagram Photo Of Himself Since Car Accident

Tiger Woods is on the mend.
The golf legend continues to work his way back from the serious leg injuries he suffered in a late-February rollover crash in California. On Friday, Woods shared the first Instagram photo of himself since the accident.
Take a look:
My course is coming along faster than I am ðŸ˜ƒ. But itâ€™s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, manâ€™s best friend.
Whether Woods eventually will resume his professional golf career remains to be seen. The 45-year-old has dealt with significant injuries for much of the last decade.
Earlier this month, the Los Angeles County Sherriff confirmed excessive speeding was the primary cause of Woods’s crash.