Timberwolves Also Postpone Game In Wake Of Daunte Wright Shooting

The Timberwolves, like the Twins, will not host a game Monday night.

Minnesota has postponed its scheduled game with the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The news arrived shortly after the Twins postponed their game with the Boston Red Sox.

Both decisions were made in the aftermath of a police officer in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb, shooting and killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, Sunday afternoon. Protests and riots in the surrounding area ensued and carried into Monday.

The Timberwolves-Nets game will be postponed, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/COzMctOVGo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 12, 2021

Local officials claimed the officer, intending to deploy their taser, accidentally fired their gun at Wright, who engaged in a brief scuffle with officers while being placed under arrest during a traffic stop.

The officer, who has not been publicly identified, was placed on administrative leave.

The Timberwolves have not announced a make-up date for Monday’s game.

