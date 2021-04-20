Timberwolves, Lynx Release Statements On Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict

NESN Logo Sign In

Jurors have found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of killing George Floyd, and some professional sports teams and leagues already have responded.

Chauvin on Tuesday was convicted on all three charges against him: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx released separate statements shortly after the verdict was announced.

The NBA and WNBA released statements, as well.