Tom Brady Addresses Doubters After Leading Bucs To Super Bowl Win

There were a handful of reasons to doubt Tom Brady heading into the 2020 NFL season.

The most recent campaign marked Brady’s first in Tampa Bay after 20 in New England. He was tasked with familiarizing himself with a new team and a new area — in the middle of a global pandemic, no less. Oh yeah, he entered the season at 43 years of age.

But Brady ultimately overcame those factors and more, leading the Bucs to the second Super Bowl championship in the franchise’s history. The seven-time champion, as he explained during an exclusive interview with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America,” was motivated by his naysayers over the course of his latest season that ended with a Lombardi Trophy.

“I was always kind of motivated by people who say, ‘You can’t do it. You’re not good enough, you’re not fast enough,'” Brady said on ABC. “You know, I’ve had a body of work over a period of time, so just say, how quickly you forget. The great part about football is it’s not really about what you did last year. It’s kind of what you’re going to do this year. For me, it was what I was going to do for the Bucs last year. I still feel that way.”

The number of Brady doubters seemingly should diminish as we head into the 2021 season. The future Hall of Famer didn’t show any glaring signs of decline in 2020, and thanks to a masterful offseason, the Bucs are well set-up to defend their crown.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images