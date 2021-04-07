Tom Brady Cites ‘Little Sickness’ As Reason For Holding Off On Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady no longer is looking to prove anything to anyone. The future Hall of Fame quarterback simply loves the game he’s dominated over the past decade-plus.

Brady hasn’t shied away from the fact that he’s motivated by those who doubt him. But as the seven-time Super Bowl champion explained during an exclusive interview with Michael Strahan, silencing critics is not the main reason why he continues to put off retirement.

“I don’t think proving it for me is the motivation,” Brady said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “Like, I still want to play. I’ve got like a little sickness in me that just wants to throw a freaking spiral, you know what I mean? Also, about football — once you stop, you can’t go back and do it. I’ve got some more football in me. Not a lot, and I know that. But what I’ve got left, I’m going to give everything I’ve got.”

Brady, who turns 44 in August, signed an extension with the Buccaneers last month that will keep him under contract in Tampa Bay through the 2022 NFL season. While TB12 acknowledged the clock is ticking on his career, we still wouldn’t be surprised if he lives out his current deal and chugs along in the league in his late 40s.

