Tom Brady Jokes About What Motivates Him To Prolong NFL Career

Tom Brady often has said his favorite Super Bowl victory is “the next one.”

It seems as though the future Hall of Fame quarterback has a similar feeling toward trips to Walt Disney World.

Brady effectively has become a regular at the entertainment complex, which every year hosts a few members of the latest Super Bowl-winning team. TB12 made multiple trips to the Orlando area over the course of the New England Patriots’ dynastic run, and he recently took his first visit as a Buccaneer on the heels of Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl LV triumph.

Taking in Disney World hasn’t gotten old for Brady, who made as much clear via Twitter on Tuesday.

“I honestly just keep playing for the free trips to Disney World…,” Brady tweeted.

Brady has a good chance of returning to Disney World this time next year. All 22 starters from the 2020 Bucs are set to return to Tampa Bay for the upcoming season.

